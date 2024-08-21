The University of Chemistry and Technology, Prague is a natural centre of first-rate study and research in the area of chemistry in Czechia and is one of the country's largest educational and research institutions focused on technical chemistry, chemical and biochemical technologies, material and chemical engineering, food chemistry, and environmental studies. According to the prestigious Times Higher Education rankings, UCT Prague, one of five Czech universities, ranks among the 4% of the best world universities (*2017). The school has also dominated the rankings of the Education Policy Centre of Charles University in the category "Emphasis on Science, Research and Creativity" category (*2016). Currently UCT Prague boasts a number of excellent experts such as Jana Hajšlová, member of the EU Advisory Group "Food Quality and Safety"; František Štěpánek, who has been awarded an ERC grant; Martin Pumera, head of the excellent team for advanced functional nanorobots. Half of its income is generated from the institution's creative activities focused on science, research and innovation. In the Czech context, this is an extraordinary accomplishment. It is a member of the European University Association, the European Federation of National Engineering Associations and the International Society for Engineering Pedagogy. It cooperates with more than 100 academic institutions not only in Europe but also in the US, Canada, Japan, Vietnam, and many other countries.

Address Technická 5 166 28 Praha 6 – Dejvice Czech Republic Website https://www.vscht.cz/about-us/about

