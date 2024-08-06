The State University of New York at Albany, also known as University at Albany, State University of New York, SUNY Albany or simply UAlbany, is a public university located in Albany, Guilderland, and East Greenbush, New York, United States; is the senior campus of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Founded in 1844, it is an internationally recognized public research institution, which carries out a broad mission of undergraduate and graduate education, research, and service. The University has three campuses: the Uptown Campus in Albany and Guilderland's McKownville neighborhood, the Downtown Campus in Albany, and the East Campus in East Greenbush, just east of Albany. The University enrolls more than 17,500 students in nine schools and colleges, which offer 58 undergraduate majors and 128 graduate degree programs. The University’s academic choices are diverse and include a range of new and emerging fields such as public policy, nanotechnology, globalization, documentary studies, biotechnology and informatics.

Address 1400 Washington Avenue, Albany, New York, United States of America 12222 Website http://www.albany.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_at_Albany,_SUNY

