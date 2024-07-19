TU Dortmund University (German: Technische Universität Dortmund) is a technical university in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany with over 35,000 students, and over 6,000 staff including 300 professors, offering around 80 Bachelor's and master's degree programs. It is situated in the Ruhr area, the fourth-largest urban area in Europe. The university pioneered the Internet in Germany, and contributed to machine learning (in particular, to support-vector machines, and RapidMiner).

Chemists develop a stable reagent for carbon-atom transfer

Professor Max Martin Hansmann from the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology and his team have developed a new reagent for selectively adding carbon atoms to molecules. This promising development for basic research ...

Jul 19, 2024

Physicists develop highly robust time crystal

A team from TU Dortmund University recently succeeded in producing a highly durable time crystal that lived millions of times longer than could be shown in previous experiments. By doing so, they have corroborated an extremely ...

Feb 1, 2024

