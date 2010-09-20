The Trudeau Institute was founded by Dr. Edward Livingston Trudeau in 1884 with the mission of finding a treatment and cure for Tuberculosis. He adopted the “outdoor air” treatment in the mountain region of New York, Saranac Lake. After the discovery of a drug treatment for tuberculosis was discovered in the 1950s, Trudeau Institute switched gears in research activity. Trudeau Institute is known for its research on the immune system, Lyme Disease and many auto-immune diseases. Trudeau Institute focuses on the study of the immune system to combat flu, cancer and other diseases with the hope of creating a vaccine.

Address 154 Algonquin Avenue Saranac Lake, NY 12983 Website http://trudeauinstitute.org/dynamicPages/home.cfm?id=1&navTable=tier1nav Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trudeau_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed