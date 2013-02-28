The Biochemical Society is a learned society in the United Kingdom in the field of biochemistry, including all the cellular and molecular biosciences. It currently has around 7000 members, two-thirds in the UK. It is affiliated with the European body, Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS). From 2009, the society's president is Sir Tom Blundell. Its headquarters are in London. The society was founded in 1911 by Benjamin Moore, W.D. Halliburton and others, under the name of the Biochemical Club. It acquired the existing Biochemical Journal in 1912. The society name changed to the Biochemical Society in 1913. In 2005, the headquarters of the society moved from Portland Place to purpose-built offices in Holborn. In 2009, the headquarters moved again to Charles Darwin House, near Gray's Inn Road. The Biochemical Society runs an annual BioScience meeting in Glasgow, as well as many smaller specialised meetings. The society gives several awards and medals for achievement in the field of biochemical research (for example the Colworth Medal).

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

