The Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) designs and deploys the world's most powerful advanced computing technologies and innovative software solutions to enable researchers to answer complex questions. These are questions such as: where should we store vaccines in case of an epidemic outbreak? What is the likelihood of a hurricane forming? How do we create more viable, cost efficient energy sources? Every day, researchers rely on our computing experts and resources to help them gain insights and make discoveries that change the world. Mission: To enable discoveries that advance science and society through the application of advanced computing technologies. TACC's environment includes a comprehensive cyberinfrastructure ecosystem of leading-edge resources in high performance computing (HPC), visualization, data analysis, storage, archive, cloud, data-driven computing, connectivity, tools, APIs, algorithms, consulting, and software. In addition, our skilled experts work with thousands of researchers on more than 3,000 projects each year.

Texas Advanced Computing Center

Supercomputing helps reveal weaknesses in HIV-1 virus

Much remains to be discovered on how the HIV-1 virus infects our cells. Scientists know that it slips past the defenses of our immune system, entering white blood cells to deliver its genetic payload and hijack the cell's ...

Biotechnology

Jun 16, 2022

Finding superconductivity in nickelates

The study of superconductivity is littered with disappointments, dead ends, and serendipitous discoveries, according to Antia Botana, professor of physics at Arizona State University.

Superconductivity

May 25, 2022

Thriving in non-equilibrium

Equilibrium may be hard to achieve in our lives, but it is the standard state of nature.

Superconductivity

Dec 1, 2021

Hunting for alien planets with a new solar telescope

Thousands of alien worlds are known to orbit stars beyond our solar system. And many more worlds, possibly harboring life, lie waiting to be discovered. A new astronomical instrument called NEID, the NN-explore Exoplanet ...

Astronomy

Nov 8, 2021

