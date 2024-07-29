Syracuse University, commonly referred to as Syracuse, 'Cuse, or SU, is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian research university located in Syracuse, New York, United States. The campus is located in the University Hill neighborhood of Syracuse, east and southeast of downtown, on one of the larger hills. Its large campus features an eclectic mix of buildings, ranging from nineteenth-century Romanesque structures to contemporary buildings. SU is organized into 13 schools and colleges, with nationally recognized programs in information studies and library science, architecture, communications, business administration, public administration, engineering and the College of Arts and Sciences. Syracuse University athletic teams, known as the Orange, participate in 20 intercollegiate sports. SU is a member of the Big East Conference for all NCAA Division I athletics, except for women's ice hockey, and the rowing team. SU is also a member of the Eastern College Athletic Conference. The Genesee Wesleyan Seminary was founded in 1832 by the Genesee Annual Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church in Lima, New York, south of Rochester.

Address Syracuse, New York, United States of America 13244 Website http://www.syr.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syracuse_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed