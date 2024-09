The State University of New York at Stony Brook (SUNY at Stony Brook), more commonly known as Stony Brook University (SBU), is a public research university in Stony Brook, New York. It is one of four university centers of the State University of New York system. Consisting of 213 buildings over 1,454 acres of land in Suffolk County, it is the largest public university in the state of New York by area.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

