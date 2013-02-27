The NIH/National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) was established by Congress in 1962. It one institute among 20 or so institutes under the umbrella of the National Institutes of Health. The primary mission is to conduct research, fund research and advocate for topics related to the health of children, adults, families and populations. The specific aim is to reduce infant death, improve health of children, women and men, gain knowledge of human reproduction including fertility and infertility, learn about growth and development, examine and prevent birth defects, mental retardation, developmental disabilities and enhance the well-being of people through their life-span with optimal rehabilitation research. NICHD funds education, research programs and awards grants to universities and scientists. NICHD conducts research in its facilities and supports research at external labs using the grant process. All studies are peer-reviewed and funds are accounted for by yearly accounts to the U.S. Congress Budget Office. Current research includes Genetic Determinants in Obesity and environmental factors in infertility and numerous other studies.

Address Bldg 31, Room 2A32, MSC 2425 31 Center Drive Bethesda, MD 20892-2425 Website http://www.nichd.nih.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Institutes_of_Health

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

