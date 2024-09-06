Scientists propose changing bird's problematic name
Researchers have proposed that the common name for the seabird the "flesh-footed shearwater" should be changed to sable shearwater in a bid to redress its racist origin.
The Natural History Museum is one of three large museums on Exhibition Road, South Kensington, London, England (the others are the Science Museum, and the Victoria and Albert Museum). Its main frontage is on Cromwell Road. The museum is an exempt charity, and a non-departmental public body sponsored by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The museum is home to life and earth science specimens comprising some 70 million items within five main collections: Botany, Entomology, Mineralogy, Palaeontology and Zoology. The museum is a world-renowned centre of research, specialising in taxonomy, identification and conservation. Given the age of the institution, many of the collections have great historical as well as scientific value, such as specimens collected by Darwin. The Natural History Museum Library contains extensive books, journals, manuscripts, and artwork collections linked to the work and research of the scientific departments. Access to the library is by appointment only.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
Researchers have proposed that the common name for the seabird the "flesh-footed shearwater" should be changed to sable shearwater in a bid to redress its racist origin.
Plants & Animals
Sep 6, 2024
0
21
Earthworms, insects and mites are all at risk from soil pollution, and scientists are worried that we know very little about the damage it's causing.
Plants & Animals
Sep 4, 2024
0
77
At the end of the Cretaceous, the duck-billed hadrosaurs were the most advanced herbivores on Earth. New research has revealed just how voracious these dinosaurs were, with their average tooth worn away in less than two months ...
Evolution
Aug 27, 2024
0
70
Humans are having a devastating effect on biodiversity, but the impacts might be worse than we thought.
Plants & Animals
Aug 22, 2024
0
10
Up to a quarter of Europe could be suitable for rewilding, a new analysis has revealed.
Ecology
Aug 20, 2024
0
37
A diverse group of lizards known as the social skinks is helping scientists answer questions about some of the fundamental workings of evolution.
Plants & Animals
Aug 15, 2024
0
167
Plant infections can now be detected in our crops before they're even visible.
Biotechnology
Aug 6, 2024
0
30
An extinct species of lungfish discovered in Zimbabwe could mark the beginnings of a sea change in our understanding of the animals.
Paleontology & Fossils
Aug 6, 2024
0
114
Conservationists have typically focused on pristine tropical rainforests, or those thought to have been relatively untouched by human disturbance.
Plants & Animals
Aug 1, 2024
0
1
In the depths of remote Antarctic lakes, communities of microorganisms are thriving where few life forms can survive. Scientists are studying structures formed by these communities to understand more about microscopic life ...
Evolution
Jul 17, 2024
0
148