Murdoch Childrens Research Institute is the preeminent child health research institute in Australia, and is recognised globally for its child health discoveries. Researchers at the Institute work side-by-side with doctors and nurses from our campus partners The Royal Children's Hospital and the University of Melbourne's Department of Paediatrics. This provides our researchers with much greater interaction with patients for research and gives us the ability to more quickly translate research discoveries into practical treatments for children.

