Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (State University) (Russian: Московский Физико-Технический институт (государственный университет)), abbreviated MIPT, MIPT (SU) or informally Phystech (alternative transliterations: MFTI, Fizteh; МФТИ, Физтех) is a leading Russian university, originally established in the Soviet Union. It prepares specialists in theoretical and applied physics, applied mathematics, and related disciplines. It is sometimes referred to as "the Russian MIT." MIPT is famous in the countries of the former Soviet Union, but is less known abroad. This is largely due to the specifics of the MIPT educational process (see "Phystech System" below). University rankings such as The Times Higher Education Supplement are based primarily on publications and citations. With its emphasis on practical research in the educational process, MIPT "outsources" education and research beyond the first two or three years to institutions of the Russian Academy of Sciences. MIPT's own faculty is relatively small, and many of its distinguished lecturers are visiting professors from those institutions.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

