Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (State University) (Russian: Московский Физико-Технический институт (государственный университет)), abbreviated MIPT, MIPT (SU) or informally Phystech (alternative transliterations: MFTI, Fizteh; МФТИ, Физтех) is a leading Russian university, originally established in the Soviet Union. It prepares specialists in theoretical and applied physics, applied mathematics, and related disciplines. It is sometimes referred to as "the Russian MIT." MIPT is famous in the countries of the former Soviet Union, but is less known abroad. This is largely due to the specifics of the MIPT educational process (see "Phystech System" below). University rankings such as The Times Higher Education Supplement are based primarily on publications and citations. With its emphasis on practical research in the educational process, MIPT "outsources" education and research beyond the first two or three years to institutions of the Russian Academy of Sciences. MIPT's own faculty is relatively small, and many of its distinguished lecturers are visiting professors from those institutions.

Printing a comfortable 3D 'house' for co-living cells

Scientists of the MIPT Cell Signaling Regulation Laboratory have developed a new low cost, reproducible system for the co-cultivation of cells. This system is based on a polymerized BSA membrane. Its size and relief are determined ...

Biotechnology

Jul 22, 2021

0

4

Scientists recognize intruders in noise

A team of scientists from MIPT and Kazan National Research Technical University is developing a mathematical apparatus that could lead to a breakthrough in network security. The results of the work have been published in ...

Mathematics

May 25, 2021

1

199

Molybdenum disulfide ushers in era of post-silicon photonics

Researchers of the Center for Photonics and Two-Dimensional Materials at MIPT, together with their colleagues from Spain, Great Britain, Sweden, and Singapore, including co-creator of the world's first 2-D material and Nobel ...

Optics & Photonics

Mar 3, 2021

0

43

