Massey University was established in 1927 as a public university in New Zealand. Today, Massey University has three campuses, Manawatu, Albany, and Wellington with satellite facilities throughout New Zealand and a distance learning component. Massey University's student body consists of 37,000 undergraduate and graduate students with a strong emphasis in agriculture, aviation, science and veterinary medicine. Massey also has New Zealand's largest business college.
Massey University
Private Bag 11 222
Palmerston North
4442
New Zealand
- http://www.massey.ac.nz/
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massey_University
