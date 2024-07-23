Massey University was established in 1927 as a public university in New Zealand. Today, Massey University has three campuses, Manawatu, Albany, and Wellington with satellite facilities throughout New Zealand and a distance learning component. Massey University's student body consists of 37,000 undergraduate and graduate students with a strong emphasis in agriculture, aviation, science and veterinary medicine. Massey also has New Zealand's largest business college.

Address External Relations Massey University Private Bag 11 222 Palmerston North 4442 New Zealand Website http://www.massey.ac.nz/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massey_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

