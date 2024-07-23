Massey University was established in 1927 as a public university in New Zealand. Today, Massey University has three campuses, Manawatu, Albany, and Wellington with satellite facilities throughout New Zealand and a distance learning component. Massey University's student body consists of 37,000 undergraduate and graduate students with a strong emphasis in agriculture, aviation, science and veterinary medicine. Massey also has New Zealand's largest business college.

New insights into the biology of New Zealand's pilot whales

Each year New Zealand experiences mass strandings of long-finned pilot whales along its shoreline. Exactly why these whales strand remains unclear. However, new biological insights into these phenomenal events has just been ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 10, 2022

Lethal pulsing inside pyroclastic surges

Pyroclastic surges are lethal hazards from volcanoes that exhibit enormous destructiveness through large dynamic pressures of 100–102 kilopascal inside flows that are capable of obliterating reinforced buildings. These ...

Earth Sciences

Dec 16, 2021

Pre-Kaikoura survey found gaps in Kiwis' tsunami awareness

A survey conducted on the North Island's east coast in 2015 found that despite a high level of public awareness of tsunami hazard, there was still plenty of room for improvement in public evacuation intention.

Environment

Sep 21, 2021

