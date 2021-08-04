The Samuel Lunenfeld Research Institute of Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada was established in 1985 by an endowment from the Lunenfeld and Kunin families. It comprises 36 principal investigators, has a budget of C$90 million (2005/6), has over 200 trainees and approximately 600 staff. The Institute conducts research into various forms of cancer (colon, breast, pancreatic, prostate), neurological disorders and brain illnesses, women's and infants' health, diabetes, developmental biology, stem cell biology and tissue regeneration, mouse models of human disease, genomic medicine and systems biology. The Institute has 100,000 sq ft (9,300 m) of space and is split between the main hospital and the Joseph and Wolf Lebovic Health Complex. The founding director was Dr. Louis Siminovitch (1984–1994), followed by Dr. Alan Bernstein (1995–2000), Drs. Janet Rossant and Anthony Pawson (2001–2002), Dr. Anthony Pawson (2002–2005) and Dr. James Woodgett (2005-).

Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute

