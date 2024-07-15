Lewis & Clark College is a private liberal arts college in Portland, Oregon. Originally chartered in 1867 as the Albany Collegiate Institute in Albany, the college was relocated to Portland in 1938 and in 1942 adopted the name Lewis & Clark College after the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Contemporarily, it has an undergraduate College of Arts and Sciences, a School of Law, and a Graduate School of Education and Counseling.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed