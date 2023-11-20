The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) is a multi-disciplinary research institute located in Seoul, South Korea. Founded in 1966, it was the first multi-disciplinary scientific research institute in Korea and has contributed significantly to the economic development of the country, particularly during the years of accelerated growth in the 1970s and 1980s. It has a research staff of over 1,800 research scientists, visiting scientists, fellows and trainees, and foreign scientists involved in basic research in various fields of science and technology.

Korea Institute of Science and Technology

Ushering in the era of light-powered 'multi-level memories'

We live in an era of data deluge. The data centers that are operated to store and process this flood of data use a lot of electricity, which has been called a major contributor to environmental pollution. To overcome this ...

Condensed Matter

Oct 17, 2023

0

18

New technology for customized air purification of toxic gases

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in daily products such as paints, adhesives, furniture, cosmetics, and deodorants make our lives easier. However, constant exposure can cause serious health problems such as respiratory illness, ...

Analytical Chemistry

Oct 12, 2023

0

11

Scientists develop microplastics detection kit with AI technology

A research team led by Dr. Ho Sang Jung of the Department of Nano-Bio Convergence at the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), a research institute under the Ministry of Science and ICT, in collaboration with the KOTITI ...

Bio & Medicine

Oct 5, 2023

0

39