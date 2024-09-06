The University of Kiel (German Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel, CAU) is a university in the city of Kiel, Germany. It was founded in 1665 as the Academia Holsatorum Chiloniensis by Christian Albert, Duke of Holstein-Gottorp and has approximately 23,000 students today. The University of Kiel is the largest, oldest, and most prestigious in the state of Schleswig-Holstein. The University of Kiel was founded under the name Christiana Albertina on 5 October 1665 by Christian Albert, Duke of Holstein-Gottorp. The citizens of the city of Kiel were initially quite sceptical about the upcoming influx of students, thinking that these could be "quite a pest with their gluttony, heavy drinking and their questionable character" (German: mit Fressen, Sauffen und allerley leichtfertigem Wesen sehr ärgerlich seyn). But those in the city who envisioned economic advantages of a university in the city won, and Kiel thus became the northernmost university in the Holy Roman Empire.

Address
Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel, Kiel, Germany, Germany
Website
http://www.uni-kiel.de/index-e.shtml
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Kiel

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Kiel University

A new lexicon in the age of microbiome research

Over the past 20 years, life science research has come to realize that all living beings—from the simplest animal and plant organisms to humans—live in close association with a large number of microorganisms. Together ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 18, 2024

0

1

New catalyst accelerates release of hydrogen from ammonia

Germany can probably only meet its demand for climate-friendly hydrogen by imports, for example, from South America or Australia. For such long-distance transport, hydrogen can be converted into ammonia.

Analytical Chemistry

Mar 13, 2024

0

6

page 1 from 18