The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) is an international research organization located in Laxenburg, near Vienna, in Austria. IIASA conducts interdisciplinary scientific studies on environmental, economic, technological and social issues in the context of human dimensions of global change. IIASA's mission is "to provide insights and guidance to policymakers worldwide by finding solutions to global and universal problems through applied systems analysis in order to improve human and social wellbeing and to protect the environment." IIASA brings its experience of managing international tensions through science to today's global issues. Its multinational and multidisciplinary teams of researchers have a growing membership, now including the world's four largest economies.

Improving the accuracy of global cropland mapping

To address the needs of the agricultural monitoring community, IIASA scientists fused two of the latest high-quality, high-resolution, remotely sensed cropland products to produce an improved cropland map for early warning ...

Biotechnology

Aug 22, 2024

Drowning in waste: Pollution hotspots in aquatic environments

An IIASA study explores waste management systems and reveals that achieving zero waste leakage by 2030 is unlikely, potentially jeopardizing related Sustainable Development Goals. The authors emphasize the need for global ...

Environment

Jun 28, 2024

