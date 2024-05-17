Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciencia is located in the Oerias about 20km from Lisbon, Portugal. It was formed to study and research the genetic basis of development, evolution of complex systems, the genetics of complex human disease, and includes privileging organism centered approaches in experimental models that includes, plants, yeast, flies, and mice for the purpose of studying human disease. The BioInformatics, Cell Imaging, and Chemical and Biological Technology institutes are among the research centers of IGC Gulbenkian. It is the home to post-doctoral fellows, scientists working on individual research programs.

How do bacteria evolve in the gut over the course of a year?

Our bodies go through several changes throughout our lives. The same happens with the microbes that live with us. After all, these make up a big portion of the cells in our organism. But, in comparison with the cells that ...

Evolution

Oct 3, 2022

Wolbachia and the paradox of growth regulation

Despite having been formalized as a species in 1936, Wolbachia pipientis remains an elusive microbe. The reason why relates to the relationship it establishes with its hosts. Wolbachia lives inside the cells of 40% of the ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jul 7, 2021

A new mathematical front to understand species coexistence

How biodiversity is generated and maintained are central questions in science, which are becoming increasingly important for our quality of life. How do similar species coexist in a system? Which ones will dominate or be ...

Evolution

Nov 3, 2020

Cell competition in the thymus is crucial in a healthy organism

T lymphocyte cells develop in the thymus. They are essential for fighting infections and preventing cancer. The thymus is located just above the heart. It is large in children and gradually reduces in size with age. In the ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 31, 2020

Madagascar: New mouse lemur species discovered

Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot. In the last 20 years new lemur species have been discovered while forested habitats have been quickly disappearing. Recent reports by the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 28, 2020

Antibiotic resistance and the need for personalized treatments

Antibiotic resistance is a growing challenge in the treatment of infectious diseases worldwide. Bacteria become resistant to antibiotics by acquiring or mutating genes that allow them to survive the administration of antibiotics, ...

Evolution

Jul 13, 2020

