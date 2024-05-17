Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciencia is located in the Oerias about 20km from Lisbon, Portugal. It was formed to study and research the genetic basis of development, evolution of complex systems, the genetics of complex human disease, and includes privileging organism centered approaches in experimental models that includes, plants, yeast, flies, and mice for the purpose of studying human disease. The BioInformatics, Cell Imaging, and Chemical and Biological Technology institutes are among the research centers of IGC Gulbenkian. It is the home to post-doctoral fellows, scientists working on individual research programs.

Address Apartado 14 P-2781-901 Oeiras Portugal Website http://www.gulbenkian.pt/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Instituto_Gulbenkian_de_Ci?ncia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

