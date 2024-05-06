ICFO – The Institute of Photonic Sciences (Catalan: Institut de Ciències Fotòniques) (Spanish: Instituto de Ciencias Fotónicas) is a centre of research excellence devoted to the science and technology of light. Located in Barcelona, Spain, ICFO was created in 2002 by the Government of Catalonia and the Technical University of Catalonia. The Institute carries out frontier research and trains the next generation of scientists and technologists.

