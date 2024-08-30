Goethe University Frankfurt am Main or Frankfurt University was founded in 1914 with private capital. Today, Frankfurt University is a leading research, academic and guest scholar center in Germany with an international outreach. Frankfurt University is located in the Frankfurt-Rhine-Main metropolitan area of Germany. The student body is over 31,000 in pursuit of varying degree and multi-discipline degree programs in science, law, social science, modern languages, economics and more. Frankfurt's research institutes welcome international scholars and scientists a place to work and create. The scientific research is generally highly complex and funded consistently by government, private endowments and other sources.

Address Senckenberganlage 31 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Website http://www.uni-frankfurt.de/english/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johann_Wolfgang_Goethe_University_of_Frankfurt_am_Main

