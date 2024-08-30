Goethe University Frankfurt am Main or Frankfurt University was founded in 1914 with private capital. Today, Frankfurt University is a leading research, academic and guest scholar center in Germany with an international outreach. Frankfurt University is located in the Frankfurt-Rhine-Main metropolitan area of Germany. The student body is over 31,000 in pursuit of varying degree and multi-discipline degree programs in science, law, social science, modern languages, economics and more. Frankfurt's research institutes welcome international scholars and scientists a place to work and create. The scientific research is generally highly complex and funded consistently by government, private endowments and other sources.

Researchers visualize quantum effects in electron waves

One of the most fundamental interactions in physics is that of electrons and light. In an experiment at Goethe University Frankfurt, scientists have now managed to observe what is known as the Kapitza-Dirac effect for the ...

Optics & Photonics

Apr 3, 2024

Novel electrochemical sensor detects dangerous bacteria

Researchers at Goethe University Frankfurt and Kiel University have developed a novel sensor for the detection of bacteria. It is based on a chip with an innovative surface coating that ensures only very specific microorganisms ...

Biochemistry

Mar 25, 2024

An increase in blood-sucking black flies is expected in Germany

Researchers from Goethe University Frankfurt and the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center have modeled the spatial distributional patterns of black flies in Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 23, 2024

Neurobiology: Examining how bats distinguish different sounds

Seba's short-tailed bat (Carollia perspicillata) lives in the subtropical and tropical forests of Central and South America, where it mostly feeds on pepper fruit. The animals spend their days in groups of 10 to 100 individuals ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 22, 2024

A star like a Matryoshka doll: New theory for gravastars

The interior of black holes remains a conundrum for science. In 1916, German physicist Karl Schwarzschild outlined a solution to Albert Einstein's equations of general relativity, in which the center of a black hole consists ...

General Physics

Feb 15, 2024

Genomic studies shed light on the origins of bee venom

Bees, wasps and ants belong to the Hymenoptera order and inject a whole cocktail of venomous ingredients when they sting. Despite their tremendous ecological and economic importance, little was previously known about the ...

Evolution

Nov 29, 2023

Tiny Big Bang: ALICE experiment restarts with lead ions

On September 26, 2023, the accelerator team at the CERN European Council for Nuclear Research in Geneva declared stable lead-beam conditions, ushering in the first data-taking campaign of lead-ion collisions in five years. ...

General Physics

Nov 13, 2023

