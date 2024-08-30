Goethe University Frankfurt am Main or Frankfurt University was founded in 1914 with private capital. Today, Frankfurt University is a leading research, academic and guest scholar center in Germany with an international outreach. Frankfurt University is located in the Frankfurt-Rhine-Main metropolitan area of Germany. The student body is over 31,000 in pursuit of varying degree and multi-discipline degree programs in science, law, social science, modern languages, economics and more. Frankfurt's research institutes welcome international scholars and scientists a place to work and create. The scientific research is generally highly complex and funded consistently by government, private endowments and other sources.
- Address
- Senckenberganlage 31
60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
- Website
- http://www.uni-frankfurt.de/english/index.html
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johann_Wolfgang_Goethe_University_of_Frankfurt_am_Main
