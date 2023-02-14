The Georgetown University Medical Center, (GUMD) located in Washington DC is comprised of the School of Medicine, School of Nursing and Heath Sciences, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Biomedical Graduate Research Organization and Georgetown University Hospital. The School of Medicine was founded in 1851. Today, GUMD is a physician , nursing, health professionals institute for education, training, research and patient care. GUMD is rated high for academics and the hospital receives acclaim for patient care. GUMD's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center is only cancer treatment center in Washington D.C. Certified by the National Cancer Institute.

Address Office of Public Affairs Box 571240 Healy Hall 206 Washington, DC 20057-1240 Website http://gumc.georgetown.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgetown_University_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

