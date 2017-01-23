The Foundation for Fundamental Research on Matter (FOM) promotes, co-ordinates and finances fundamental physics research in the Netherlands. It is an autonomous foundation responsible to the physics division of the national research council NWO. Its annual budget is 99,2 million euros. FOM has two main goals. The first one is to foster physics research of international top level quality in the Netherlands. The second one is to carry out basic physics research together with industry on topics which promise the best chances of gaining economic innovation. FOM employs 1.124 people, of whom about 512 are PhD students and 186 are postdocs. They work at FOM research institutes and in university laboratories. The foundation also finances and operates a number of research facilities at and in collaboration with universities.

Fundamental Research on Matter (FOM)

Researchers make one-way street for light

Researchers at FOM institute AMOLF and the University of Texas at Austin have created a compact one-way street for light. That is remarkable because light waves can generally move in both directions inside a material. Optical ...

Optics & Photonics

Nov 29, 2016

2

753

Electron spins talk to each other via a 'quantum mediator'

The unparalleled possibilities of quantum computers are currently still limited because information exchange between the bits in such computers is difficult, especially over larger distances. FOM workgroup leader Lieven Vandersypen ...

Nanophysics

Oct 10, 2016

2

199

Premiere: Watch the development of a larva into an adult worm

Researchers from FOM institute AMOLF have developed a microscopy technique for the live tracking of development in the individual cells of a growing, eating and moving organism, the worm Caenorhabditis elegans. The next step ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 25, 2016

0

22

Building with flexible blocks

On an apparently normal cube a pattern of hollows and bulges appears when the cube is compressed. Physicists from Dutch FOM Institute AMOLF and Leiden University together with colleagues from Tel Aviv University have developed ...

Condensed Matter

Jul 27, 2016

0

20

Virus particles in a doughnut-shaped chamber form fixed patterns

Large biomolecules in a small space spontaneously form symmetrical patterns. Researchers from FOM institute AMOLF discovered this together with colleagues from Oxford and Jülich when they confined rod-shaped virus particles ...

General Physics

Jun 29, 2016

0

226

Split light wave switches nano-enhancers of light on and off

In collaboration with Philips Lighting, researchers from the FOM institutes AMOLF and DIFFER have found a way to switch the antenna effect of metal nanoparticles on and off. Nanoantennae are sensitive receivers and enhancers ...

Nanophysics

Mar 11, 2016

0

20

