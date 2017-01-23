The Foundation for Fundamental Research on Matter (FOM) promotes, co-ordinates and finances fundamental physics research in the Netherlands. It is an autonomous foundation responsible to the physics division of the national research council NWO. Its annual budget is 99,2 million euros. FOM has two main goals. The first one is to foster physics research of international top level quality in the Netherlands. The second one is to carry out basic physics research together with industry on topics which promise the best chances of gaining economic innovation. FOM employs 1.124 people, of whom about 512 are PhD students and 186 are postdocs. They work at FOM research institutes and in university laboratories. The foundation also finances and operates a number of research facilities at and in collaboration with universities.

