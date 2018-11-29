Fujitsu Limited (富士通株式会社, Fujitsū Kabushiki-Kaisha) is a Japanese multinational information technology equipment and services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It is the world's third-largest IT services provider measured by revenues (after IBM and Hewlett-Packard). Fujitsu's chiefly makes computing products, but the company and its subsidiaries also offer a diversity of products and services in the areas of personal computing, telecommunications and advanced microelectronics. It has approximately 172,000 employees and its products and services are available in over 70 countries. The company was established on June 20, 1935, under the name Fuji Tsūshinki Seizō (富士通信機製造, Fuji Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturing), a spinoff of the Fuji Electric Company, this in turn being a joint venture between the Furukawa Electric Company and German conglomerate Siemens founded in 1923. Despite its connections to the Furukawa zaibatsu, Fujitsu escaped the Allied occupation of Japan mostly unscathed.

Address Shiodome City Center, 1-5-2 Higashi-Shimbashi Minato-Ku, Tokyo, Japan, Japan Website http://www.fujitsu.com/sg/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fujitsu

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

