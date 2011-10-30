The Fox Chase Cancer Center is a comprehensive cancer center for research, physician training and patient care. The Center was formed in 1974 with the merger of the first cancer hospital, American Oncologic Hospital and the Institute for Cancer Research. Today, Fox Chase Cancer Center located in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania metro area is a leading research, patient treatment and physician training center. Research takes place in more than 80 labs within the Center and employs more than 325 physicians and scientists.

Address 333 Cottman Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19111-2497 Website http://www.fccc.edu/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fox_Chase_Cancer_Center

