The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, (EPSRC) was established in 1994 and located in Swindon, Wiltshire, U.K. The primary function of EPSRC is to award research grants to qualified university based research labs which promote engineering and physical science research. EPSRC also funds Doctoral Training Centres.

Researchers discover novel optical sensing technology

Researchers at Northumbria University have developed a new optical sensing technology which can light up areas of an object or material by creating microscopic wrinkles and folds within its surface.

Optics & Photonics

Apr 17, 2020

Portable "tricorder" scans life signs

Scientists from the School of Engineering at the University of Glasgow have developed a handheld device for taking medical readings from patients, and transferring the data to a smartphone.

Engineering

Oct 18, 2018

