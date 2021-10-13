Research on levitating oil droplets may help reduce air pollution
Research using sound waves to suspend oil droplets has shown that the air pollution coming from the tiny droplets may be impacting larger areas of the environment.
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, (EPSRC) was established in 1994 and located in Swindon, Wiltshire, U.K. The primary function of EPSRC is to award research grants to qualified university based research labs which promote engineering and physical science research. EPSRC also funds Doctoral Training Centres.
