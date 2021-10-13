The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, (EPSRC) was established in 1994 and located in Swindon, Wiltshire, U.K. The primary function of EPSRC is to award research grants to qualified university based research labs which promote engineering and physical science research. EPSRC also funds Doctoral Training Centres.

Address Polaris House, North Star Avenue, Swindon, SN2 1ET Website http://www.epsrc.ac.uk Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EPSRC

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

