October 13, 2021

Research on levitating oil droplets may help reduce air pollution

by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council

Levitating oil droplets research may help reduce air pollution
Credit: Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council

Research using sound waves to suspend oil droplets has shown that the air pollution coming from the tiny droplets may be impacting larger areas of the environment.

Air pollution doesn't come solely from car exhausts and fossil fuel power stations and almost all the in the urban atmosphere are there through human activity. For example, being released from oil and fats during cooking.

Therefore, by understanding how long they last in the atmosphere, and how far they spread to , we can work on ways of controlling their impact. This acoustic levitation technique allows key observations to take place to help us do this.

In collaboration with Dr. Andy Ward, from STFC's CLF Octopus facility, a laser-based Raman microscope was combined with acoustic levitation for use on the I22 beamline at Diamond Light Source. Installing the system on the beamline at Diamond allowed the Raman technique to be used simultaneously with small-angle and wide-angle X-ray scattering.

Laser plus X-ray dual technique

STFC's Dr. Ward says: "Being able to collaborate with our colleagues at Diamond has added another dimension to this work. Accessing both real-time chemistry and structure is such a powerful technique to study these materials."

The dual technique allowed the researchers to understand the physical and that take place in aerosol droplets under changing humidity, and changing concentrations of ozone.

The crust this research found forming around the droplets can protect the fatty acid aerosol particles from oxidation, and allow them to survive for longer in the atmosphere.

Air pollution traveling further

The longer they survive for, the further the droplets can travel on air currents. This crust can also protect other harmful chemicals in these droplets from being broken down by oxidation, so they survive longer and travel further, too.

This is an important result because it shows that can travel long distances from the location where it was produced. This potentially impacts larger areas of the atmosphere and environment than would be the case otherwise.

More information: Adam Milsom et al, An organic crystalline state in ageing atmospheric aerosol proxies: spatially resolved structural changes in levitated fatty acid particles, Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (2021). DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-15003-2021

Journal information: Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Provided by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council

Citation: Research on levitating oil droplets may help reduce air pollution (2021, October 13) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-levitating-oil-droplets-air-pollution.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Levitating droplets allow scientists to perform 'touchless' chemical reactions
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)