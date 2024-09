The Economic & Social Research Council, (ESRC) was founded in 1965. ESRC is funded by the UK Department of Trade & Industry. The mission of the ESRC is to provide information about social science and to advance the field of all matters relating to social science. ESRC provides training seminars, publications and the latest news about social science and related matters effecting the discipline.

