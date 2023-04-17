The oldest university in Central Europe, Charles University, was founded on 7 April, 1348, by Charles IV, the Holy Roman Emperor and King of Bohemia. The Charles University Environment centre, was founded as a part of Charles University in 1992. It conducts environmental research and provides environmental expertise and information for students, university staff and for the general public. The centre collaborates with parliamentary bodies, state administration, non-government organizations and many academic and research institutions both locally and abroad. CUEC consists of the three units: sustainable development indicators, environmental economics, and education and information for sustainable development.

Address José Martího 407/2 160 00 Praha 6 Czech Republic Website https://www.czp.cuni.cz/czp/index.php/en/

