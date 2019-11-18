Boise State University is a public university located in Boise, Idaho. Originally founded in 1932 as a junior college by the Episcopal Church, the university became an independent institution in 1934, and has been awarding baccalaureate and master degrees since 1965. With nearly 20,000 students, Boise State has the largest enrollment of higher education institutions in the state of Idaho. Boise State offers 201 degrees in 190 fields of study and has more than 100 graduate programs, including the MBA and MAcc programs in the College of Business and Economics; Masters and PhD programs in the Colleges of Engineering, Arts & Sciences, and Education; and the MPA program in the College of Social Sciences & Public Affairs.

Address 1910 University Dr, Boise, Idaho, United States of America 83725 Website http://www.boisestate.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boise_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

