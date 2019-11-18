Boise State University is a public university located in Boise, Idaho. Originally founded in 1932 as a junior college by the Episcopal Church, the university became an independent institution in 1934, and has been awarding baccalaureate and master degrees since 1965. With nearly 20,000 students, Boise State has the largest enrollment of higher education institutions in the state of Idaho. Boise State offers 201 degrees in 190 fields of study and has more than 100 graduate programs, including the MBA and MAcc programs in the College of Business and Economics; Masters and PhD programs in the Colleges of Engineering, Arts & Sciences, and Education; and the MPA program in the College of Social Sciences & Public Affairs.

1910 University Dr, Boise, Idaho, United States of America 83725
http://www.boisestate.edu/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boise_State_University

Study explores thermoelectric screen printing

What if you could easily print a thin layer of material – for use anywhere – that would allow you to create flexible energy harvesters or coolers? That may soon be a reality.

Nanomaterials

Sep 20, 2016

Improving energy efficiency one atom at a time

Paul Simmonds looks at his molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) system the way other guys do a candy apple red Porsche. The sci-fi looking machine used to design and create new materials at the atomic level lights his eyes with pure ...

Nanophysics

Feb 17, 2015

Researchers examine nitrous oxide emissions in streams and rivers

A relatively unknown, hidden, artificial stream, called a "flume," located in the basement of the Idaho Water Center at Broadway and Front streets in downtown Boise is the site of a collaborative research initiative by scientists ...

Environment

Jan 14, 2014

Researcher aims to use waste heat to make cars more efficient

Yanliang Zhang wants to make vehicles more efficient by using a resource most people aren't even aware of—the waste heat that results from the inherent inefficiency of engines when converting fuel into energy.

Energy & Green Tech

Nov 19, 2013

Research team building a computer chip based on the human brain

Today's computing chips are incredibly complex and contain billions of nano-scale transistors, allowing for fast, high-performance computers, pocket-sized smartphones that far outpace early desktop computers, and an explosion ...

Computer Sciences

Aug 15, 2013

Research shows kestrels enjoy life far from the madding crowd

Scientists have long observed that roadways are attractive foraging grounds for American kestrels and other birds of prey. That's because shorter grass makes mice and other snack-sized rodents more visible, and signposts, ...

Ecology

May 13, 2013

