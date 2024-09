The Biophysical Society is an international scientific society that exists to encourage the development and dissemination of knowledge in biophysics. Founded in 1958, the society currently consists of over 9,000 researchers in academia, government, and industry. Although the Society is based in the United States, it is an international organization. Overseas members currently comprise over one third of the total.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

