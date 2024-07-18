Baylor University is a private, Christian university located in Waco, Texas. Founded in 1845, Baylor is one of the oldest universities in Texas and was one of the first educational institutions west of the Mississippi River. The university is located in the central part of state of Texas one hour south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and one hour north of Austin, the state capital. Its main 800 plus acre campus is located to the east of the historic area of downtown Waco and the major freeway I-35 on the banks of the Brazos river. Baylor is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The university is ranked annually among the top 75 best colleges and universities in America.

Address
500 Speight Ave., Waco, Texas, United States of America 76798
Website
http://www.baylor.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baylor_University

Researchers synthesize new compound for production of plastics

Creating new synthetic compounds is often a complex and multi-step process that can take years of research. Caleb D. Martin, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Baylor University ...

Polymers

Dec 15, 2022

Finding work-life balance with remote work

Before March 2020, the idea of remote work was not a realistic option for many businesses. However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed options drastically for employees almost overnight, and the remote work experiment began. Fast ...

Social Sciences

Nov 17, 2022

