Baylor University is a private, Christian university located in Waco, Texas. Founded in 1845, Baylor is one of the oldest universities in Texas and was one of the first educational institutions west of the Mississippi River. The university is located in the central part of state of Texas one hour south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and one hour north of Austin, the state capital. Its main 800 plus acre campus is located to the east of the historic area of downtown Waco and the major freeway I-35 on the banks of the Brazos river. Baylor is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The university is ranked annually among the top 75 best colleges and universities in America.

Address 500 Speight Ave., Waco, Texas, United States of America 76798 Website http://www.baylor.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baylor_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

