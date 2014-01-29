Amherst College is a private liberal arts college located in Amherst, Massachusetts, United States. Amherst is an exclusively undergraduate four-year institution and enrolled 1,795 students in the fall of 2010. Students choose courses from 35 major programs in an unusually open curriculum. Founded in 1821 as an attempt to relocate Williams College by its President Zephaniah Swift Moore, Amherst is the third oldest institution of higher education in Massachusetts. Amherst remained a men's college until becoming coeducational in 1975. Amherst has historically had close relationships and rivalries with Williams College and Wesleyan University which form the Little Three colleges. It is also a member of the Five College Consortium. Founded in 1821, Amherst College developed out of the secondary school Amherst Academy. The college was originally suggested as an alternative to Williams College, which was struggling to stay open. Although Williams remained open, Amherst was formed and diverged from its Williams roots into an individual institution.

Address Boltwood Avenue, Amherst, Massachusetts, United States of America 01002 Website http://www.amherst.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amherst_College

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

