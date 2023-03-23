The American Sociological Association, (ASA) was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Washington D.C. ASA publishes American Sociological Review and numerous other peer reviewed journals for the field of sociology. ASA provides educational tools, conducts seminars, promotes and advocates for funds for social services needs and assists practitioners and the public with informative guides. ASA conducts annual meetings for professionals which attracts international and domestic participation.

Address 1430 K Street, NW Suite 600 Washington, DC 20005 Website http://www.asanet.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Sociological_Association

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

