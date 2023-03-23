The American Sociological Association, (ASA) was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Washington D.C. ASA publishes American Sociological Review and numerous other peer reviewed journals for the field of sociology. ASA provides educational tools, conducts seminars, promotes and advocates for funds for social services needs and assists practitioners and the public with informative guides. ASA conducts annual meetings for professionals which attracts international and domestic participation.

Address
1430 K Street, NW Suite 600 Washington, DC 20005
Website
http://www.asanet.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Sociological_Association

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

American Sociological Association

Study explores the role of landlords in housing discrimination

Examining the practices landlords use to screen potential tenants can offer significant insights into how racism continues to shape life outcomes. While sociological research on racial discrimination in housing has increasingly ...

Social Sciences

Sep 22, 2021

0

14

page 1 from 19