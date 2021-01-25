ARCNL is a public-private partnership between NWO (Dutch Research Council), University of Amsterdam, VU Amsterdam and the company ASML. ARCNL combines the best of both worlds: the scientific strength of NWO and its university partners with the application-oriented, demand-side management of the private party ASML. ARCNL focuses on the fundamental physics and chemistry behind current and future technology for nanolithography, especially for application in the semiconductor industry.

Science Park 106 1098 XG Amsterdam the Netherlands
https://arcnl.nl/

Spreading focus for better imaging

Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) light in microscopy offers the advantage of obtaining a high-resolution image combined with spectral information about the object under study. However, because EUV microscopy uses diffraction instead ...

Optics & Photonics

Jan 25, 2021

Detecting hidden nanostructures by converting light into sound

Researchers at ARCNL have found a way to detect nanostructures buried under many layers of opaque material using high-frequency sound waves induced by light. Their findings could have applications in the semiconductor manufacturing ...

Nanophysics

Jul 8, 2020

The exceptional origin of EUV light in hot tin plasma

Extreme ultraviolet light (EUV light) does not naturally occur on Earth, but it can be produced. In nanolithography machines, EUV light is generated using an immensely hot tin plasma. Researchers at ARCNL, in close collaboration ...

Plasma Physics

May 11, 2020

Fiber imaging beyond the limits of resolution and speed

Researchers at ARCNL and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam have developed a compact setup for fast, super-resolution microscopy through an ultrathin fiber. Using smart signal processing, they beat the theoretical limits of resolution ...

Optics & Photonics

May 8, 2020

Researchers report on helical soft-X-ray beams

Controlling the properties of light is of great importance for many areas of physics, including imaging and nanolithography. But for short wavelengths, such as soft X-ray radiation, such control over the phase of light has ...

Optics & Photonics

Feb 18, 2020

