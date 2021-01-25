ARCNL is a public-private partnership between NWO (Dutch Research Council), University of Amsterdam, VU Amsterdam and the company ASML. ARCNL combines the best of both worlds: the scientific strength of NWO and its university partners with the application-oriented, demand-side management of the private party ASML. ARCNL focuses on the fundamental physics and chemistry behind current and future technology for nanolithography, especially for application in the semiconductor industry.

Address Science Park 106 1098 XG Amsterdam the Netherlands Website https://arcnl.nl/

