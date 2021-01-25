ARCNL is a public-private partnership between NWO (Dutch Research Council), University of Amsterdam, VU Amsterdam and the company ASML. ARCNL combines the best of both worlds: the scientific strength of NWO and its university partners with the application-oriented, demand-side management of the private party ASML. ARCNL focuses on the fundamental physics and chemistry behind current and future technology for nanolithography, especially for application in the semiconductor industry.
- Address
- Science Park 106
1098 XG Amsterdam
the Netherlands
- Website
- https://arcnl.nl/
