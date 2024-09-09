September 9, 2024

Drought sinks longest Polish river to record-low level

This aerial photograph taken on September 6, 2024 shows a view of the drought-affected Vistula River in Warsaw.

Poland's longest river, the Vistula, on Sunday hit a record-low water level in the capital because of drought, the national weather agency said.

Its level at one Warsaw measuring station fell to 25 centimeters (10 inches), beating the last record by a centimeter, according to the IMGW weather institute.

"It's worse than in 2015—and the water continues to fall!" the institute added on X, formerly Twitter.

Most of Poland's rivers are suffering from , IMGW hydrologist Grzegorz Walijewski told AFP last week.

"We've been dealing with hydrological drought in Poland for a while. Since 2015 there's been permanent drought," he said.

He said was to blame, as milder winters with less snow alongside fewer days of rain and higher temperatures push down .

The Vistula, which is the EU member's longest river at more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), splits the country in half and deposits in the Baltic Sea.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Drought sinks longest Polish river to record-low level (2024, September 9)
