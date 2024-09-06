This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The hottest place on Earth has officially made it through its hottest summer ever, Death Valley National Park rangers said on Sept 05.

Death Valley, a popular national park across the California state line, experienced an average 24-hour temperature of 104.5 degrees, besting its previous record of 104.2 degrees, which was set in 2021 and 2018.

In a statement released after July became the park's hottest month on record, park Superintendent Mike Reynolds emphasized that records will continue to be shattered as climate change elevates heat across the globe.

"Six of the 10 hottest summers have come in the past 10 years, which should serve as a wake up call," Reynolds said. "Record-breaking months like this one could become the norm as we continue to see global temperatures rise."

Nine straight days of 125 degrees or higher

That record July brought nine consecutive days of 125 degrees or above recorded at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center and only seven days where temperatures didn't rise above 120 degrees. Park rangers generally don't recommend any person stay outside of air conditioning for more than five minutes during the summer, though that doesn't dissuade hordes of tourists from chasing the heat.

Temperature lows didn't provide relief either this summer, with an average low of 91.9 degrees.

While Death Valley didn't surpass its official and disputed all-time record of 134 degrees this summer, Las Vegas broke its all-time record with a temperature of 120 degrees. The deadly heat has called into question the viability of summer life outside in Southern Nevada and the greater Southwest.

Climate Central, a communications firm made up of scientists, reported that Las Vegas' new record was made five times more likely because of climate change. It has listed Las Vegas and Reno as the fastest-warming cities in the country, too.

Death Valley sees deaths, injuries

Death Valley tourism often turns fatal in sweltering summers.

One motorcyclist in a group of six died after passing out from heat stroke, and one of the other members of the group had to be flown to Las Vegas for care. Another man died after he drove his car off a cliff near the Natural Bridge Trail in August; he appeared confused following a hike in the heat.

In some cases—including the motorcyclist incident where one company declined to send one—rescue helicopters are unable to make the trip when it gets too hot. A hiker even suffered third-degree burns while walking barefoot on the park's sand dunes.

Park rangers expect triple-degree temperatures to last well into October, according to a release. They continue to recommend staying within a 10-minute walk of an air-conditioned vehicle, drinking water, eating salty snacks and wearing a hat and sunscreen.

