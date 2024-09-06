September 6, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Death Valley, the Earth's hottest place, just had its hottest summer ever, rangers confirm

by Alan Halaly, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Death Valley
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The hottest place on Earth has officially made it through its hottest summer ever, Death Valley National Park rangers said on Sept 05.

Death Valley, a popular national across the California state line, experienced an average 24-hour temperature of 104.5 degrees, besting its previous record of 104.2 degrees, which was set in 2021 and 2018.

In a statement released after July became the park's hottest month on record, park Superintendent Mike Reynolds emphasized that records will continue to be shattered as elevates across the globe.

"Six of the 10 hottest summers have come in the past 10 years, which should serve as a wake up call," Reynolds said. "Record-breaking months like this one could become the norm as we continue to see global temperatures rise."

Nine straight days of 125 degrees or higher

That record July brought nine consecutive days of 125 degrees or above recorded at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center and only seven days where temperatures didn't rise above 120 degrees. Park rangers generally don't recommend any person stay outside of air conditioning for more than five minutes during the summer, though that doesn't dissuade hordes of tourists from chasing the heat.

Temperature lows didn't provide relief either this summer, with an average low of 91.9 degrees.

While Death Valley didn't surpass its official and disputed all-time record of 134 degrees this summer, Las Vegas broke its all-time record with a of 120 degrees. The deadly heat has called into question the viability of summer life outside in Southern Nevada and the greater Southwest.

Climate Central, a communications firm made up of scientists, reported that Las Vegas' new was made five times more likely because of climate change. It has listed Las Vegas and Reno as the fastest-warming cities in the country, too.

Death Valley sees deaths, injuries

Death Valley tourism often turns fatal in sweltering summers.

One motorcyclist in a group of six died after passing out from , and one of the other members of the group had to be flown to Las Vegas for care. Another man died after he drove his car off a cliff near the Natural Bridge Trail in August; he appeared confused following a hike in the heat.

In some cases—including the motorcyclist incident where one company declined to send one—rescue helicopters are unable to make the trip when it gets too hot. A hiker even suffered third-degree burns while walking barefoot on the park's sand dunes.

Park rangers expect triple-degree temperatures to last well into October, according to a release. They continue to recommend staying within a 10-minute walk of an air-conditioned vehicle, drinking water, eating salty snacks and wearing a hat and sunscreen.

2024 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Death Valley, the Earth's hottest place, just had its hottest summer ever, rangers confirm (2024, September 6) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-death-valley-earth-hottest-summer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Deadly, record-breaking heat wave grips western US
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)