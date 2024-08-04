Sicily's Catania airport back in service after Etna activity

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a 'lava fountain' gushing from the volcano Sunday morning.

Sicily's Catania Airport resumed service Sunday after volcanic activity from Mount Etna temporarily limited incoming flights, but it warned passengers of possible delays and cancellations.

Earlier in the day, the airport announced that due to volcanic activity Sunday morning, arriving flights would be reduced to six per hour and that one section of the airport would be closed.

The restrictions were lifted in the late afternoon, according to an update on the airport's website, which warned of continued "possible delays and cancellations" due to the earlier restrictions.

Twice last month, the airport—Sicily's busiest—suspended all flights after eruptions spewed volcanic ash over runways.

It was accompanied by a "volcanic cloud" that reached a maximum height of about 10 kilometers (6 miles) over sea level as it gradually dispersed towards the east and southeast.

At 3,324 meters (nearly 11,000 feet), Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

