July 24, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Monday is the hottest day recorded on Earth, beating Sunday's record, European climate agency says

by Sibi Arasu

earth
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Monday was recorded as the hottest day ever, beating a record set the day before, as countries across the globe from Japan to Bolivia to the United States continue to feel the heat, according to the European climate change service.

Provisional satellite data published by Copernicus early on Wednesday showed that Monday broke the previous day's record by 0.06 degrees Celsius (0.1 degree Fahrenheit).

Climate scientists say the world is now as warm as it was 125,000 years ago because of human-caused climate change. While scientists cannot be certain that Monday was the very hottest day throughout that period, average temperatures have not been this high since long before humans developed agriculture.

The temperature rise in recent decades is in line with what projected would happen if humans kept burning fossil fuels at an increasing rate.

"We are in an age where weather and are frequently stretched beyond our tolerance levels, resulting in insurmountable loss of lives and livelihoods," Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Copernicus' preliminary data shows the global average temperature Monday was 17.15 degrees Celsius, or 62.87 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous record before this week was set just a year ago. Before last year, the previous recorded hottest day was in 2016 when were at 16.8 degrees Celsius, or 62.24 degrees Fahrenheit.

While 2024 has been extremely warm, what kicked this week into new territory was a warmer-than-usual Antarctic winter, according to Copernicus. The same thing happened on the southern continent last year when the record was set in early July.

Copernicus records go back to 1940, but other global measurements by the United States and United Kingdom governments go back even further, to 1880. Many scientists, taking those into consideration along with and ice cores, say last year's record highs were the hottest the planet has been in about 120,000 years. Now the first six months of 2024 have broken even those.

Without human-caused climate change, scientists say that extreme records would not be broken nearly as frequently as is happening in recent years.

Former head of U.N. climate negotiations Christiana Figueres said "we all scorch and fry" if the world doesn't immediately change course. "One third of global electricity can be produced by solar and wind alone, but targeted national policies have to enable that transformation," she said.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Monday is the hottest day recorded on Earth, beating Sunday's record, European climate agency says (2024, July 24) retrieved 24 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-monday-hottest-day-earth-sunday.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU climate monitor
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hydrothermal explosion versus phreatic eruption?

10 hours ago

Scientists have discovered “dark oxygen” being produced in the deep ocean, apparently by lumps of metal on the seafloor

21 hours ago

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Jul 22, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jul 18, 2024

More Consequences of Warming Oceans

Jul 18, 2024

Sea stacks - Scotland, Ireland and elsewhere

Jul 17, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)