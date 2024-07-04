July 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Floods kill nine in India and Bangladesh, millions affected

More than three million people have been affected by floods in India and Bangladesh
More than three million people have been affected by floods in India and Bangladesh.

Torrential rains and surging rivers across northeast India and neighboring Bangladesh have killed at least nine people, disaster officials said Thursday, with more than three million people affected.

Monsoon rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme events.

Disaster authorities in India's northeastern state of Assam said eight people had died over the past day, taking the death toll due to the downpours since mid-May to 46.

Some 2,800 villages in the state have been submerged, affecting over 1.6 million people, they said.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the current situation in the state was due to rain in India's upstream state of Arunachal Pradesh.

"No can stop it," he said.

In low-lying Bangladesh, downstream from India, the disaster management agency said floods had impacted around 1.8 million people.

It warned waters would rise over the next three days.

A 21-year-old man died after being swept away by surging waters while fishing.

Much of the country is made up of deltas as the Himalayan rivers of the Ganges and Brahmaputra, which slowly wind towards the sea after coursing through India.

A family carries their belongings on a raft in India's flood-hit Assam state
A family carries their belongings on a raft in India's flood-hit Assam state.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall, as well as death and destruction due to flooding and landslides.

The rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists say climate change is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Floods kill nine in India and Bangladesh, millions affected (2024, July 4) retrieved 4 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-india-bangladesh-millions-affected.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Six dead as floods inundate vast swath of India, Bangladesh
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hurricane Beryl, Early Season and Rapid Intensification

18 hours ago

Mag 3.4 Earthquake under Lake Ontario, 15 km SW of Henderson, New York

Jul 1, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jun 27, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Jun 18, 2024

Earthquake precursors associated with the Turkey earthquakes

Jun 13, 2024

Is it possible to transform an electric thunderstorm into an EMP storm?

Jun 4, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)