July 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

US reports fourth human case of bird flu linked to cows

dairy cattle
Credit: cottonbro studio from Pexels

US officials on Wednesday reported the country's fourth human case of bird flu linked to the current outbreak of the virus in dairy cattle.

As with previous cases, the person worked on a farm and was exposed to infected cows, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement, adding that the risk to the general population remained "low."

The infection occurred in Colorado and the affected person only had eye symptoms, was given antiviral medication, and has since recovered, it said.

A first US in the southern state of Texas was announced on April 1. Two other cases were subsequently reported in Michigan.

Numerous herds of cows are infected across several American states, an epidemic which was first detected in March.

Experts are concerned about the growing number of mammals infected with the disease, although cases in humans remain rare.

They fear that high circulation could facilitate a mutation of the virus which would allow it to pass from one human to another.

Recent testing has confirmed mice are sickened by exposure to raw milk contaminated with , but pasteurization destroys the virus.

The disease has additionally been found in farm-raised alpacas in Idaho.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: US reports fourth human case of bird flu linked to cows (2024, July 4) retrieved 4 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-fourth-human-case-bird-flu.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bird flu detected in alpacas in US for the first time
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

18 hours ago

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Jun 25, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 24, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 22, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)