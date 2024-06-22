June 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Torrential rains kill 27 across Central America

A farmer sells guanabas on a highway in the pouring rain in Honduras
A farmer sells guanabas on a highway in the pouring rain in Honduras.

Torrential rains across Central America have left at least 27 dead in landslides and flooding over the past week, mainly in El Salvador, but also in Guatemala and Honduras, officials said Friday.

El Salvador's Environment Minister Fernando Lopez said the deluge was a result of low pressure over the Pacific Ocean, with indirect influence from tropical storm Alberto which left four people dead in Mexico.

"Unfortunately, the has now reached 19, a very regrettable event," said El Salvador civil protection boss Luis Amaya, in a television interview.

Among those killed were two girls whose home was buried by a landslide.

Amaya said several preventative evacuations have been carried out in high-risk areas on hillsides and near rivers which have overflowed.

In neighboring Guatemala, authorities reported seven deaths have been recorded and said flooding had damaged roads and bridges.

The Honduras Permanent Commission for Contingencies (Copeco) reported one death, with 3,500 people affected and more than 200 homes damaged.

Several communities are cut off due to rising rivers in southern Honduras near the border with El Salvador, according to an AFP journalist.

No deaths have been reported in Nicaragua, but authorities warn of rising rivers, flooded homes and damage to roads.

View of a house that collapsed in a landslide that killed two children in Soyapango, El Salvador, on June 21, 2024
View of a house that collapsed in a landslide that killed two children in Soyapango, El Salvador, on June 21, 2024.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Torrential rains kill 27 across Central America (2024, June 22) retrieved 22 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-torrential-central-america.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jun 20, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Jun 18, 2024

Earthquake precursors associated with the Turkey earthquakes

Jun 13, 2024

Is it possible to transform an electric thunderstorm into an EMP storm?

Jun 4, 2024

Jacchia Atmospheric Model

Jun 3, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Jun 3, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)