June 28, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Image: Hubble examines elliptical galaxy Messier 105

by NASA

Hubble examines elliptical galaxy Messier 105
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the elliptical galaxy Messier 105. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, C. Sarazin et al.

It might appear featureless and unexciting at first glance, but NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope observations of this elliptical galaxy—known as Messier 105—show that the stars near the galaxy's center are moving very rapidly.

Astronomers have concluded that these stars are zooming around a with an estimated mass of 200 million suns. This black hole releases huge amounts of energy as it consumes matter falling into it, making the system an that causes the galaxy's center to shine far brighter than its surroundings.

Hubble also surprised astronomers by revealing a few and clusters in Messier 105, a galaxy thought to be "dead" and incapable of . Astronomers now think that Messier 105 forms roughly one sun-like star every 10,000 years. Astronomers also spotted star-forming activity in a vast ring of hydrogen gas encircling both Messier 105 and its closest neighbor, the lenticular galaxy NGC 3384.

Discovered in 1781, Messier 105 lies about 30 million light-years away in the constellation of Leo (The Lion) and is the brightest elliptical galaxy within the Leo I galaxy group.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Hubble examines elliptical galaxy Messier 105 (2024, June 28) retrieved 28 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-image-hubble-elliptical-galaxy-messier.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hubble images Messier 85
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Galaxies as systems extended from the solar system

1 hour ago

Early Universe massive Black Holes question

Jun 26, 2024

Questions about dark matter/energy

Jun 25, 2024

Interstellar navigation to Proxima B with an unmanned probe

Jun 25, 2024

Some photos of Antares and Sigma Sagittarii (Nunki)

Jun 23, 2024

Why is the CNO Cycle considered catalytic in stellar nucleosynthesis?

Jun 23, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)