Lake Tahoe expected to be full for first time since 2019, thanks to winter storms

Lake Tahoe is expected to fill for the first time since 2019, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The last time the lake was full was June 2019.

The dam at Lake Tahoe provides up to 6 feet of storage, totaling 744,500 acre-feet, according to the USDA.

"Once full the stored water in Lake Tahoe typically provides sufficient supply to meet demand for three years even if snowpacks are below normal," the USDA report read.

Strong precipitation in January, February and March led to winter snowpack above the median, according to the report.

"April 1 snowpacks were 108%–244% of median across the region and May 1 snowpacks continue to be above normal at 102%–184% of median despite a dry April and areas of record snowmelt," the report read.

