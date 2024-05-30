May 30, 2024

Image: James Webb Space Telescope spots starburst galaxy

by NASA

Webb spots a starburst
Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, A. Adamo (Stockholm University) and the FEAST JWST team

The James Webb Space Telescope observed the "starburst" galaxy NGC 4449, seen in this image released on May 29, 2024.

Starbursts are intense periods of star formation usually concentrated at a galaxy's core, but NGC 4449's activity is much more widespread—likely due to past interactions with its galactic neighbors.

Astronomers can study this galaxy to look into the past: NGC 4449 is similar to early star-forming galaxies, which also grew by merging with other systems.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: James Webb Space Telescope spots starburst galaxy (2024, May 30) retrieved 30 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-image-james-webb-space-telescope.html
