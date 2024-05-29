May 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

An Iceland volcano starts erupting again, spewing lava into the sky

lava
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Wednesday, spewing red streams of lava in the latest display of nature's power, triggering the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

The eruption began in the early afternoon following a series of earthquakes north of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was also evacuated.

The Met Office said lava was shooting about 50 meters (165 feet) into the sky from a fissure about 1 kilometer (1,100 yards) long.

The Blue Lagoon thermal spa was evacuated before the eruption began, national broadcaster RUV said.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: An Iceland volcano starts erupting again, spewing lava into the sky (2024, May 29) retrieved 29 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-iceland-volcano-erupting-spewing-lava.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A volcano in Iceland is erupting for the fourth time in 3 months, sending plumes of lava skywards
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mount Ibu, Indonesia erupts

May 27, 2024

Adirondack Mountains and earthquakes

May 23, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

May 23, 2024

Mt. Vesuvius 1944 eruption light show -- Static electricity?

May 22, 2024

Can a glass of water be filled to its edge?

May 21, 2024

Pyramids built along dry river bed

May 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)