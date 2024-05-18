May 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Death toll from Texas storm rises to 7

Shattered windows are seen on buildings in downtown Houston on May 17, 2024, one day after the city was hit by severe storms
Shattered windows are seen on buildings in downtown Houston on May 17, 2024, one day after the city was hit by severe storms.

The death toll from severe weather that lashed the Texas city of Houston has risen to seven, authorities said Friday.

The three additional deaths came after Houston, the fourth-largest US city, was hit Thursday by heavy rain and winds up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) per hour, leaving downtown streets covered in glass from blown-out windows.

Downed trees and littered residential areas and the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the suburb of Cypress.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the new victims included an 85-year-old woman who died after her mobile home was struck by lightning and caught fire.

A 60-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead after going to his truck to try and power his , after electricity was cut across wide swaths of the storm-hit area.

And a 57-year-old man collapsed and died after trying to move a downed power pole.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said Thursday after the storm that four people died, though specifics were not immediately available.

Schools in Houston, home to 2.3 million people with an economy centered around oil and petrochemicals, were closed on Friday and non-essential workers urged to stay home.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Death toll from Texas storm rises to 7 (2024, May 18) retrieved 18 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-death-toll-texas-storm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Powerful tornadoes roar through US Midwest, killing 3
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Pyramids built along dry river bed

9 hours ago

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

May 16, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

May 8, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

May 8, 2024

What is global warming due to?

May 8, 2024

Large eruption at Ruang volcano, Indonesia

May 2, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)