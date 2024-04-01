April 1, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Japan moon probe put to sleep again

moon
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Japan's valiant moon lander was put to sleep again after unexpectedly surviving its second ultra-chilly long lunar night, the space agency said Monday.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM)—dubbed the "Moon Sniper" for its landing precision—touched down in January, making Japan only the fifth nation to achieve a soft lunar landing.

But the unmanned lightweight spacecraft, carrying a mini-rover that moves like a turtle, landed at a wonky angle that left its facing the wrong way.

Defying pessimistic predictions, the probe was revived in late February once the lunar night—which lasts about 14 Earth days—ended.

Despite facing temperatures as low as -130 degrees Celsius (-200 degrees Fahrenheit), it repeated the feat last week and transmitted new images back to Earth.

On Monday, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced the probe has been put back to sleep again on Sunday.

"During this operation, we mainly checked the status of several devices by turning on switches and applying loads," JAXA said on social media platform X.

"Although there are some malfunctions in some functions of MBC, it still works, so we are carefully checking its status," it said, referring to the Multi-band Camera used to examine lunar rocks.

Some types of rocks around the lunar craters are thought to contain material from its mantle, which could give clues on how the was formed.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Japan moon probe put to sleep again (2024, April 1) retrieved 1 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-japan-moon-probe.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Japan's moon lander survives a second weekslong lunar night, beating predictions
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Eye protection while watching a total solar eclipse

8 hours ago

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

12 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

17 hours ago

TV Series: 3 Body Problem - affects gravitational force?

23 hours ago

Where are the black holes?

Mar 30, 2024

Terminology for motion in the solar system, ecliptic maybe?

Mar 30, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)