April 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Instinct for 'fight or flight' may be much older than we thought

by Nature Publishing Group

Instinct for 'fight or flight' may be much older than we thought
Credit: rawpixel.com, CC-0

Evidence in lampreys for the presence of a rudimentary sympathetic nervous system, previously thought to be unique to jawed vertebrates, has been presented in Nature. The finding may prompt a rethink of the origins of the sympathetic nervous system, which operates without conscious thought and controls the fight or flight reaction.

The is thought to have evolved in jawed vertebrates and—as jawless vertebrates—lampreys were thought to lack one. However, Marianne Bronner and colleagues have discovered paired bundles of sympathetic neurons that span the trunk of the larval sea lamprey in a chain-like arrangement.

This rudimentary sympathetic nervous system is derived from an embryonic structure called the , they show. The neural crest is a transient population of migratory stem cells that gives rise to many key vertebrate structures.

Although many of these features were present in ancestral jawless vertebrates, others—such as jaws and the sympathetic nervous system—are generally thought to have arisen later, in jawed vertebrates.

The findings here challenge the view that the sympathetic nervous system arose in jawed vertebrates and highlight the lamprey and other as important models for understanding the emergence of complex vertebrate features.

More information: Brittany M. Edens et al, Neural crest origin of sympathetic neurons at the dawn of vertebrates, Nature (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07297-0

Journal information: Nature

Provided by Nature Publishing Group

Citation: Instinct for 'fight or flight' may be much older than we thought (2024, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-instinct-flight-older-thought.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sea lamprey offers clues to how the brains of vertebrates evolved
41 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can four legged animals drink from beneath their feet?

Apr 15, 2024

Mold in Plastic Water Bottles? What does it eat?

Apr 14, 2024

Dolphins don't breathe through their esophagus

Apr 14, 2024

Is this egg-laying or something else?

Apr 13, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Apr 12, 2024

How to Implement Beamforming in Ultrasound Diffraction Tomography

Apr 10, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)