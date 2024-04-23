April 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Highest-level rainstorm warning issued in south China's Guangdong

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated due to flooding in southern China, including in Qingyuan (pictured)
Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated due to flooding in southern China, including in Qingyuan (pictured).

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated due to heavy rain and fatal floods in southern China, with the government issuing its highest-level rainstorm warning for the affected area on Tuesday.

Torrential rains have lashed Guangdong in recent days, swelling rivers and raising fears of severe flooding that said could be of the sort only "seen around once a century".

On Tuesday, the megacity of Shenzhen was among the areas listed as experiencing "heavy to very heavy downpours", the city's meteorological observatory said, adding the risk of was "very high".

Images from Qingyuan—a city in northern Guangdong that is part of the low-lying Pearl River Delta—showed a building almost completely submerged in a flooded park next to a river.

Official media reported Sunday that more than 45,000 people had been evacuated from Qingyuan, which straddles the Bei River tributary.

State news agency Xinhua said 110,000 residents across Guangdong had been relocated since the downpours started over the weekend.

Four people have so far died and 10 are missing, according to state media.

Climate change driven by human-emitted greenhouse gases makes more frequent and intense, and China is the world's biggest emitter.

Heavy rain affected areas in China
Map of southern China's Guangdong province, locating the areas most affected by heavy rainfall in recent days.

Aerial shots from the province showed brown gashes in the side of a hill—the aftermath of landslides that had occurred behind a town on the banks of a swollen river.

Soldiers could be seen operating excavators in an attempt to clear away the muddy debris produced by the downpour.

'Take precautions'

Guangdong is China's manufacturing heartland, home to around 127 million people.

"Please quickly take precautions and stay away from dangerous areas such as low-lying areas prone to flooding," authorities in Shenzhen said in issuing Tuesday's red alert.

"Pay attention to heavy rains and resulting disasters such as waterlogging, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and ground caving in."

Heavy rain is expected to continue in Shenzhen for the next two to three hours, authorities said.

In recent years China has been hit by severe floods, grinding droughts and record heat.

In recent years China has been hit by severe floods, grinding droughts and record heat
In recent years China has been hit by severe floods, grinding droughts and record heat.

That has meant that authorities are typically very quick to deploy, making casualties much lower than in previous decades.

Last September Shenzhen experienced the heaviest rains since records began in 1952, while the nearby semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong saw its heaviest rainfall in nearly 140 years.

Asia was the world's most disaster-hit region from climate and weather hazards in 2023, the United Nations has said, with floods and storms the chief cause of casualties and economic losses.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Highest-level rainstorm warning issued in south China's Guangdong (2024, April 23) retrieved 23 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-highest-rainstorm-issued-south-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Southern China storms kill four, force mass evacuations
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

11 hours ago

Tidal friction and global warming

Apr 20, 2024

Large eruption at Ruang volcano, Indonesia

Apr 19, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Apr 18, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

Apr 6, 2024

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

Apr 5, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)